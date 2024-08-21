Traffic changes on Avenida Marginal Flor de Lotus

Starting tomorrow, part of the traffic lane on Avenida Marginal Flor de Lotus towards Taipa will be temporarily closed over two phases to facilitate construction related to the pedestrian bridge project. The Transport Bureau announced the first phase will occupy the near footpath lane from Aug. 22 to 30, while the second phase will close the middle lane from Sept. 9 to 17. Motorists are advised to follow on-site traffic directions. In related news, one-way traffic on Avenida de Guimarães will be implemented during this period, with limited access towards the Dr. Sun Yat-sen roundabout.

Related