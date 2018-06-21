TrailHiker debuts 20km course at MGM Cotai

The ninth edition of the annual MGM Macau Eco TrailHiker 2018 is slated to be held on November 3, introducing a new 20 km category in addition to the existing 10km and 30km categories.

This year’s TrailHiker will see 600 teams, comprising 2,400 participants, at its new venue, MGM Cotai.

According to the organizers, the event aims to promote wellness, teamwork, environmental awareness and contributions to the community. In a press conference yesterday it was announced that the beneficiaries of this year’s event will be the Association of Parents of the People with Intellectual Disabilities of Macau (AFEDMM) and the Association of Rehabilitation of Drug Abusers of Macao (ARTM).

AFEDMM said it will use this year’s donations to help dual- aging families and those with severely intellectually disabled members, while ARTM will use the proceeds to finalize its “grosserie” inside its center that will be run by clients as part of their training skills to support their reintegration into the community.

Robert Kirby, director of Macau TrailHiker Limited, said that the event would continue to reduce the use of disposable items during the event as part of its “eco commitment.”

Organizers will continue to reduce its carbon footprint by planning the event with the mindset of “think reusable, not disposable.”

The director also noted that the event would emphasize proper ways to become healthy, treating wellness as a lifestyle and sharing wellness with the community.

“We are planning on upgrading our Wellness Boulevard. […] The plan is to feature more health and wellness booths.” A program of health and wellness activities will run throughout the event day.

According to Kirby, the 20 km course has long been requested by participants, particularly those who had been joining the 10km course.

“I seem to feel that the interest was high last year but the interest this year is even higher. […] There were many 10km teams that would like to move up,” Kirby told the Times, noting that there would be at least 100 team entries for the new course.

Meanwhile, the CEO and executive director of MGM China Holdings Limited, Grant Bowie, recalled that last year’s registration figure – 2,200 participants – was reached within 60 minutes of registrations opening.

“With the MGM Cotai now opened, we are proud to present this newest integrated resort in Macau to be the starting and finishing point of this annual major sports event in Macau.”

From the inaugural event held at Hac Sa beach in 2010 with 560 participants, the event has seen significant yearly increases in the number of participants, raising over MOP2.6 million in donations to the local community and charitable organizations.

Team entries opened yesterday at 4 p.m. after the event’s press conference concluded.

MDT is TrailHiker’s official media partner

Organizers hold test run for new course

ON SUNDAY, the organizers of the TrailHiker running event held a test run for the new 20 km Corporate Challenge Course, starting and finishing at the newly open MGM Cotai. According to Robert Kirby, 30 participants took part in the test run and all provided positive feedback about the new event. The Corporate Challenge Course is designed to appeal to 10km teams who desire to go a longer distance.

