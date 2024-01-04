Transport Bureau pledges extra payment methods at HZMB parking

Additional payment methods will be introduced at the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge West Carpark, the Transport Bureau (DSAT) has stated in response to an earlier inquiry by the Times.

Before the holidays, the Times reported drivers’ complaints about long queues at the parking lot. Drivers returning from holidays outside of Macau expressed frustration at the absence of eight widely accepted mobile payment methods at the parking facility. As such, the venue’s shroff office had long queues because it only accepted Macau Pass and cash.

The Times enquired about the difficulties associated with upgrading payment options at the parking lot over the past three years. Questions were posed to the bureau regarding whether the venue had the requisite parking management resources to make improvements, and whether fines would be administered as part of parking management.

The bureau cited constraints within the service contract, which only stipulates three payment options: cash, Macau Pass and contactless Union Pay. It pledged that depending on queue lengths, additional shroff offices would be opened, but did not comment on whether adequate notice would be provided. AL