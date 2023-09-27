Trial operations for one-stop car lane at Hengqin commence

Trial operations for the 15 lanes of one-stop cross-border vehicle lanes at the Hengqin border checkpoint have begun, the Public Security Police Force (PSP) has announced.

To facilitate the arrangement, the motor lanes on the overpass connecting the University of Macau and the Hengqin border checkpoint, the access from the Lotus Flower Bridge that leads to the new transport platform on the north side of the checkpoint, and the access to the new transport platform on the north side that leads to the Lotus Flower Bridge are now open.

The PSP has asked drivers to exercise additional caution while driving through the border checkpoint given the new arrangements and changed traffic conditions.

It has also reminded drivers and travelers to prepare the required documents for border clearance in advance to ensure a smooth border crossing.

Drivers are also encouraged to familiarize themselves with the machine that collects travelers’ data, which is installed at the border checkpoint, before their trip. AL