Trump cancels summit, citing ‘open hostility’ by North Korea

In a dramatic diplomatic turn, President Donald Trump canceled next month’s summit with

North Korea’s Kim Jong Un today (Thursday), citing the “tremendous anger and open hostility” in a

recent statement by the North.

Trump said in a letter to Kim released by the White House that, based on the statement, he

felt it was “inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting.” Adding his own

threat, he said that while the North Koreans talk about their nuclear capabilities, “ours are

so massive and powerful that I pray to God they will never have to be used.”

In the Korean statement that Trump cited, the North referred to Vice President Mike Pence

as a “political dummy” for his comments on the North and said it was just as ready to meet

in a nuclear confrontation as at the negotiating table.

Trump said his letter: “If you change your mind having to do with this most important

summit, please do not hesitate to call me or write.”

MDT/AP

