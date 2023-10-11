Two remaining fireworks shows tonight

The final two shows of this year’s International Fireworks Display Contest will be held tonight, the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) announced yesterday.

Teams representing the United Kingdom (UK) and Germany will showcase their designs tonight at 9 p.m. and 9:40 p.m. respectively. The overall contest winners will be announced at the conclusion of the two shows.

The “Fireworks Carnival” and the two “Fireworks Extravaganza” markets, which are held in conjunction with the contest, will also be held tonight, according to the MGTO.

It was initially announced on Monday that the shows would be cancelled, but they were ultimately merely postponed.

MLE Pyrotechnics Limited from the UK and Potsdamer Feuerwerk Vertriebs GMbH from Germany will present their shows, reflecting their respective themes “The Harmonic Symphony: Igniting the Power of Music” and “A Journey through Classical Music.”

The UK and German teams were originally scheduled to perform on Sunday, but the shows were postponed to Monday due to Typhoon Koinu. As Monday was still impacted by the typhoon, the MGTO initially announced that the both shows were cancelled. This was changed to a postponement yesterday.

The shows on September 9 were also postponed for two days due to unfavorable weather conditions, affecting the teams from Australia and Switzerland. AL