Two suspects arrested after HKD300,000 heist

Two mainland men are suspected of robbing a money changer of HKD300,000 in a hotel room in Cotai, under the guise of a currency exchange.

The incident occurred on January 12, when one of the suspects, identified as 37-year-old Zhang, contacted the victim through a messaging app to arrange a meeting for the exchange.

Upon the victim’s arrival at the hotel room, Zhang and an accomplice, 41-year-old Cai, allegedly overpowered him after Cai emerged from the bathroom. They forcibly took the HKD300,000 in cash and subsequently fled the scene.

Following the robbery, the police were notified and initiated an investigation. They quickly identified the suspects and learned that they had crossed back to the mainland via the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (HZMB). The Macau police collaborated with mainland authorities through a liaison mechanism to pursue the suspects.

Zhang was arrested at Zhuhai Airport while attempting to leave the city, and Cai was apprehended later that same day upon re-entering Macau via the HZMB. Authorities indicated that the stolen money was divided equally between the two men.

The case has been forwarded to the Public Prosecutions Office, where both suspects may face charges of robbery.

In another case, a local man is facing legal consequences after driving while under a ban and crashing into two parked vehicles.

The incident occurred on January 9, around 4:45 a.m. in Areia Preta.

The suspect, a male in his 20s and a resident of Macau, allegedly borrowed a car from a friend to drive despite his license being revoked.

The owner of one of the damaged vehicles reported the incident to the Public Security Police after discovering extensive damage to his car, including broken mirrors and doors. Surveillance footage revealed that the suspect had first hit a taxi before crashing into the parked vehicle.

Upon investigation, police contacted both vehicle owners, confirming the extent of the damage. The police traced his whereabouts and, fearing exposure for driving during his ban, he initially left the scene. However, he later turned himself in at the Transport Bureau around 8 a.m. on January 11.

The suspect had previously been banned from driving for 1.5 years due to speeding violations. His decision to drive under these conditions has led to charges of evasion of responsibility and driving while prohibited. The case has been referred to the Prosecutor’s Office for further action. Staff Reporter