Two women dead in separate incidents

Authorities are investigating two incidents involving the deaths of women in separate locations Sept. 18, during the Mid-Autumn Festival.

At 2 p.m., the Fire Services Bureau alerted the police to a woman found lifeless on the ground-floor of the shop on Rua Sul.

Upon arrival, the scene showed no signs of struggle or theft, and an initial examination revealed no suspicious injuries.

The case is currently classified as a body discovery, pending forensic examination to determine the cause of death.

Later that evening, at 9:38 p.m., another report came in regarding an elderly woman who had fallen from a building in Ocean Gardens.

Emergency responders rushed her to the public hospital but resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful, and she was pronounced dead.

Investigators found her injuries were consistent with a fall from height, with no signs of foul play inside her residence.

Both cases have been referred to the Criminal Investigation Department of the Judiciary Police (PJ) for further inquiry as authorities work to uncover the circumstances surrounding the events.