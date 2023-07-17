Typhoon Talim brings city to standstill as T8 signal to remain up until afternoon

Tropical Cyclone Signal No. 8 will be hoisted until afternoon, according to the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (SMG), bringing the city to a standstill. T8 was initially hoisted at 5:30 a.m. this morning as Typhoon Talis edged closer to the city.

At 11 a.m. Talim is located about 220 km south-southwest of Macau and moves toward the western coast of Guangdong province.

Retailers along the Inner Harbour braced for the typhoon by installing tidal barriers.

Public buses and special taxi services are suspended until further notice.

According to the information from the Civil Aviation Authority, there have been 82 cancelled flights and 25 rescheduled flights due to the typhoon today.

In an update, the Social Welfare Bureau stated that as of 11 a.m., four residents are currently in the city’s emergency shelters.

Meanwhile, in Hong Kong, stock market is closed, and most bus services are suspended, along with the cancelation of flights.

T8 signal is in force in the neighbouring region until at least 4 p.m.