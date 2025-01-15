‘U-shaped’ recovery anticipated for the property market in 2025

Centaline Property expects the Macau property market to follow a “U-shaped” recovery in 2025.

The forecast was shared during an event earlier this week, where the group highlighted both challenges and opportunities ahead.

Shih Wing Ching, founder of Centaline Group, attributed early-year pressure on the market to uncertainties surrounding the US presidential transition and lingering pessimism among investors.

“The property market will likely remain under pressure through the first quarter of 2025,” he said, as cited in the group’s statement released yesterday.

However, he added that clearer policy directions and potential interest rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve are expected to stabilize conditions by mid-year, with signs of recovery emerging by the fourth quarter.

Centaline also reflected on its performance in 2024, noting a significant turnaround.

Shih revealed that the company reversed losses last year and achieved profitability across all major sectors, including operations in mainland China, which faced the toughest environment,” Sze stated.

Addy Wong, chairman and CEO of Centaline Asia Pacific, praised the strong performance of the Macau and Hengqin teams.

He described their ability to deliver results despite challenging circumstances as “small but mighty.” Wong expressed optimism about Macau’s prospects, particularly under its new governing team.

Stanley Poon, managing director of Centaline Macau and Hengqin Property, highlighted the positive impact of relaxed property restrictions and mortgage policies introduced in 2024. “These measures have helped boost confidence in the market and set the stage for an improved outlook in 2025,” Poon said.

Macau’s property market recorded an annual turnover of HKD 138 million in 2024, a 21% increase from 2023 and approaching pre-pandemic levels.

The group anticipates that renewed buyer interest and supportive government measures will sustain the market’s recovery and stability in the coming year.