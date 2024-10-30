UC and UM to Launch Joint PhD Program in Health

The University of Coimbra (UC) and the University of Macau (UM) plan to launch a jointly supervised PhD program in health by 2025 or 2026, according to João Nuno Calvão da Silva, Vice-Rector for External Relations at Coimbra. During his four-day visit to Macau, he highlighted the importance of finalizing scientific and academic details of the collaboration swiftly. This initiative builds on their existing collaboration, which includes a Joint Laboratory for Cognitive Aging and Brain Sciences. The agreement will involve “the exchange of students who will contribute to this collaborative work in the general area of health and specifically in neuroscience,” he stated to Lusa news agency.

Related