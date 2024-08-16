UFC to return to Macau with November card

The Ultimate Fighting Championship will return to Macau for the first time in 10 years with a Fight Night event on Nov. 23, the mixed martial arts promotion said yesterday, according to a Reuters dispatch.

The UFC last held an event in Macau in August 2014. The event in November will be its fourth in the special administrative region of China.

“We are ecstatic to be back at this incredible destination city,” said Kevin Chang, UFC’s senior vice president and head of Asia, told Reuters.

The event will take place in the Galaxy Arena, Macau’s largest indoor stadium, with a seating capacity of 16,000.

The UFC, which has also held events in Shanghai, Beijing and Shenzhen, unveiled an MMA training center in Shanghai in June 2019. MDT/Agencies