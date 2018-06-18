UK consulate celebrates Queen’s birthday, century of women’s suffrage

The British Consulate-General for Hong Kong and Macau commemorated the birthday of Queen Elizabeth II, Queen of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth realms, on Thursday at Macau Tower.

Officially celebrated every second Saturday of June, the celebration also marks the region’s national day, as well as marking 100 years of women’s suffrage.

“I think time has just demonstrated that women are just capable as men in casting their votes well. […] It has been a major milestone for the UK” said the Consul-General Andrew Heyn, during his short speech.

“We’re not there yet by any means. We still have issues such as the gender pay gap, […] social mobility, equal opportunities to express themselves and harness their talents,” the official then added.

Meanwhile, Heyn recalled that the consulate has had a series of collaborations with local authorities including its participation in the 2nd International Film Festival & Awards Macao, which showed family movie Paddington 2 as the opening film.

He noted that the consulate is continually working with both local government and business representatives.

“We’re looking at a number of things particularly in the area of financial transparency and fighting money laundering together and also some business corporations as well. So both government and business,” he told the Times.

Questioned as to whether some of the plans will be integrated this year, Heyn noted, “I hope so. We’re very hopeful that we’re going to get some contracts signed.”

Meanwhile Secretary for Administration and Justice Sonia Chan, who also graced the event, said “the partnership between Macau and the U.K. has been growing steadily over the year. […] Apart from our close trade and economic links, we also share deep cultural connections.

“Macau and the U.K. will continue to cooperate closely to elevate our ties in various fields to new heights,” Chan concluded, proposing a toast to the health of the Queen and to the happiness of the people of the U.K. LV

