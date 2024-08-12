UM and Macao Union Hospital launch joint research center

The University of Macau (UM) and the Islands Healthcare Complex – Macao Medical Center of Peking Union Medical College Hospital (Macao Union Hospital) have formalized a collaboration by signing a framework agreement and unveiling a plaque for the University of Macau–Macao Union Hospital Joint Research Centre for Clinical Medicine, on Friday.

The new center aims to advance innovative research in biomedicine, clinical medicine, critical diseases, Chinese medicine and overall health. It will also train professionals in clinical medicine and related fields.

Rector Yonghua Song of UM and Director Wu Wenming of the Macao Union Hospital signed the agreement in the presence of key officials, including Ao Ieong U, Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, and Lam Kam Seng Peter, Chair of the University Council.

In his remarks, the rector emphasized UM’s role in enhancing research quality and social services in Macau, while Wu highlighted the center’s potential to elevate medical education and healthcare quality in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA).

Following the ceremony, attendees visited the Macao Centre for Testing of Chinese Medicine, which aims to bolster the development and internationalization of Chinese medicine in Macau.

The collaboration is expected to significantly enhance the GBA’s clinical research and healthcare services.NS