UM appoints new vice rector

The University of Macau (UM) has appointed Dr Claudia Xu Jian as its new vice rector (administration) effective September 13, 2021, the university announced in a statement. Prior to joining UM, Dr Xu was the chief commercial officer of Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation. She holds a PhD from the National Polytechnic Institute of Toulouse. She was an energy specialist at McKinsey and the business development manager at Bechtel (Asia Pacific), Hong Kong. She also joined the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) in 2000.

Tropical cyclone Conson to enter South China Sea today

Tropical cyclone Conson will enter the South China Sea today. It is expected to reach within 800 km of Macau this afternoon or evening, and is moving in the general direction of Hainan Island, the weather bureau announced in a statement yesterday. Related rainbands will bring showers to Macau by tomorrow evening. Meanwhile, tropical cyclone Chanthu has developed into a super typhoon. It will move towards the Bashi Channel and Taiwan. The subsequent forecast path of the typhoon is still uncertain.