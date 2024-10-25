Taxi violations are down 94% from pre-pandemic

A recent report from the Transport Bureau (DSAT) reveals that the number of infractions practiced by taxi drivers has significantly when compared to 2019.

According to the report, since the new taxi law implementation (in mid-2019), the number of recorded taxi violations and accusations has decreased by 94%.

The report shows that in the first half of this year, only 354 taxi violations and charges were recorded, a stark contrast to the 6,279 cases reported from January to May 2019, before the enactment of the new law. The DSAT points out that the reduction demonstrates the effectiveness of the legal regime for the transport of passengers in hired vehicles, introduced by the government to streamline taxi operations and combat taxi-related offenses.

However, other reasons might have contributed to these results as pointed out Tony Kuok, director of the Mutual Aid Association in an interview with the newspaper Tribuna de Macau.

Kuok noted that around 400 taxi drivers are left without full-time employment, as only half of the 500 new taxis awarded to 10 companies in the latest tender have begun operating.

According to the representative of the taxi industry, the remaining 250 new taxis could start service by the end of this year.

With nearly 200 existing taxi licenses expiring this year, the association has conveyed these concerns to Edmund Ho, vice-president of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC). Kuok noted that while the new taxis have helped ease passenger demand, the sector is also grappling with significant traffic congestion, particularly from the Macau Border Checkpoint and other parts of the peninsula.

The association also highlighted a significant change in the demographics within the taxi driver workforce, with young people now representing 30-40% of drivers. Many of these younger individuals previously worked in the casino or food delivery industries.

Kuok said the association plans to recruit more young drivers into its “youth committee” to help them adapt to new technologies, such as the association’s Macau Taxi mobile app.

During the meeting with Ho, the association discussed plans to cooperate with the government on English language training for taxi drivers to improve service quality for visitors. Kuok noted that the vice-chairman of the CPPCC expressed support for the association’s efforts to promote the “Love for the Motherland and Macau” spirit and its initiatives aimed at the sustainable development of Macau’s tourism industry. Victoria Chan