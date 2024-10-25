Melco hopes to attract more Korean tourists to Macau

Melco Resorts & Entertainment is making Korean tourists a top priority, according to a report from Korea JoongAng Daily.

In a press event at Josun Palace in Gangnam, Seoul, Melco’s director of public relations, Jennifer Lai, said, “Korea is actually one of the top five international tourist markets for Macau, and now, the flights between the two locations have normalized to around four to five per day, so we expect the number of Korean travelers to grow even more.”

According to official statistics, more than 341,000 Korean tourists visited Macau in the first nine months of this year.

Additionally, Korea ranked among the top three countries for spending per capita in Macau in 2023, with an average spending of MOP3,634.

The Korean newspaper further reported recent travel trends indicate that Koreans prefer to stay in integrated resort hotels rather than sightsee, prompting Melco to focus on high-income families and luxury travelers looking to shop and relax.

A recent survey from Marriott supports this phenomenon, with 54% of the respondents prioritizing hotel stays over engaging with locals and exploring local attractions.

Currently, Melco operates three properties in Taipa – City of Dreams (COD), Studio City Macau, and Altira Macau.

COD Macau is considered the company’s most upscale resort, featuring four hotels and Michelin-star dining with the likes of Alain Ducasse at Morpheus and Jade Dragon.

Family-friendly Studio City offers a variety of water attractions, among other family-oriented attractions, with the resort currently planning to collaborate with brands for the Christmas season.

Altira Macau, the smallest of the three resorts, provides panoramic views and occasional firework displays which can be enjoyed from all guest rooms. Its spa is Forbes-approved and has consistently won the five-star award.

Korean JoongAng Daily also reported the famed water show “House of Dancing Water” is to return next year, with guests also looking forward to a new skate park and global action sports festival “FISE: Battle of the Champions 2025” hosted by Melco. Staff Reporter