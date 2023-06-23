UM Confucius Institute holds graduation ceremony for Mandarin course students

The University of Macau (UM) Confucius Institute has held a graduation ceremony for students in its Mandarin courses in the second semester of the 2022/2023 academic year. During the event, which was held at UM’s Student Activity Centre, over 100 students received their graduation certificates. Since 2018, UM’s Confucius Institute has produced more than 900 graduates through Mandarin courses and a wide range of cultural exchange activities for non-native speakers of Chinese.

