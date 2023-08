UM holds summer camp for outstanding mainland students

The University of Macau (UM) Faculty of Health Sciences (FHS) has hosted the Health Sciences Summer Camp for Outstanding Students of Mainland Universities 2023. The summer camp aimed to enhance students’ knowledge and interest in health sciences. The summer camp featured a string of activities, including lectures by UM professors in fields such as precision oncology, stem cells and development, neuroscience, biomedical imaging, nanomaterials, and others. A total of 79 outstanding undergraduate students and professors from Zhejiang University, Jilin University, Sichuan University, and Northwestern Polytechnical University joined the summer camp.

