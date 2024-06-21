UM plans to open new Hengqin campus in 2028

The University of Macau (UM) is preparing to establish a new campus in Hengqin. Slated to commence operations in 2028, the new campus is expected to significantly expand UM’s scope, recruiting an additional 8,000 students, including 4,000 graduate students, as well as 500 new faculty members. “According to national deployment and special zone planning, UM must further improve the number and breadth of disciplines on offer,” said UM pesident Yonghua Song. “The development of technology skills, big health, and modern finance should be promoted, and the new campus in Hengqin will help us address these needs.”

Related