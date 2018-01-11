UM rector pledges to ensure academic freedom

The new rector of the University of Macau (UM), Professor Yonghua Song, pledged that he would act in accordance with the principle of academic freedom, one of the university’s core values.

At a press conference held yesterday, the new rector met with the media for the first time and clarified that academic freedom is one of the ways to develop into an efficient university, citing his 18-year experience in the United Kingdom.

Song dismissed old rumors regarding scholars being discouraged from discussing political issues, particularly regarding mainland China.

“Academic freedom is part of the charter of the UM. In any faculty, we need to abide by the charter [and] that is law of the university.”

Questioned whether scholars are free to express their opinion on any matter, the rector reiterated, “What I can say is academic freedom is a core value. […] I can promise you that we will act accordingly with the higher education act of the MSAR and the university charter.”

The rector, who assumed office on Monday, also dismissed rumors that he requested a new house be built before he accepted the post at the local university.

“I didn’t have any requirements regarding my personal arrangement,” he clarified. “I live in an apartment. That is the university’s decision. I didn’t require anything at all.”

On Monday, the Macau Portuguese and English Press Association sent an open letter to the new rector, calling on the university to facilitate more direct and effective communication using the Portuguese language.

The letter was echoed by the former deputy director of the university’s Portuguese Department, Inocência Mata, who noted that there is a lack of attention given to Portuguese at the university, according to newspaper Ponto Final.

The former head noted that Portuguese “does not exist” at UM, and that there is no promotion of the language.

The rector admitted that he had not looked into the matter yet due to only recently beginning his term, yet pledged that he would “go around and talk to people within the university” to obtain a deeper understanding of the situation.

Song also clarified that he has received the letter from AIPIM.

“We saw the letter and as I said, we’re beginning to look at it. I can’t answer a yes or no on my second day [of assuming post], but I promise I will look at it,” the rector assured.

Song also noted that he will be meeting with the Arts & Humanities Department today to see what the faculty is doing in its research.

Meanwhile, the rector, who is from an electrical engineering background, is also looking at improving the university’s electrical engineering research, adding that he will identify key areas for improvement and encourage innovation.

“We’re building a smart city and in order to build as such, we need to work on research and development and develop new technologies. For UM, we need to work on [electrical engineering] and network [with professionals], so we can [also] work for other cities. This is one of the areas I will focus on,” said the scholar.

Song is on a five-year contract with the university.

