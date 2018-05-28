UM rector praises residential college system during congregation

THE University of Macau (UM) held its Congregation 2018 on Saturday. Chief Executive Chui Sai On, who is also the UM chancellor, said at the ceremony that tertiary education is the key to producing talented individuals, and an ‘intellectual’ bank is important for Macau.

Chui officiated the ceremony in the company of UM Rector Yonghua Song, and Vice Rectors Lionel Ni, Rui Martins, and Kou Mei. Nearly 4,000 people attended the ceremony.

In his speech, Rector Song noted that UM is running an integrated education program in which faculties and colleges work together, with a synergetic effect. According to him, “the residential college system is the jewel in the crown of UM’s undergraduate education.”

“Your four-year residential college life will not fade away. It simply deposits itself in you waiting to be a game changer in your future life. That’s the very reason why we have the residential college system.’ Rector Song said.

Lei Ka Tong, the representative of this year’s graduates, recalled her four years of life at UM. She said: “The Syrian war is now in its eighth year; many people in the world have lost their homes for different reasons; children spend their childhood with fears and hunger instead of books and toys; the global temperature keeps rising; animals are suffering, and there are myriad[s of] societal concerns. When we are frustrated with this unidealistic world that surrounds us, just remember that we can make a difference.”

This year, UM had more than 1,400 students graduate from its bachelor’s degree programs. At the ceremony, UM also awarded academic prizes and scholarships to 63 outstanding graduating students.

