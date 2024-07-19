Unstable weather coming days

The local weather bureau report warned yesterday of the potential formation of a tropical storm near Macau in the upcoming days. The area of concern is currently a low-pressure system located south of the Philippines, and there is a possibility of it developing as it moves into the South China Sea. Additionally, there is another weather system to the east of the Philippines that could impact the aforementioned system, although there are uncertainties about its evolution. Regardless of whether it intensifies into a more severe storm, there is a chance of heavy rainfall and potential flooding in the coming week if it approaches.

