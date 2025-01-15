Urban space violations decline by 23% over the last decade

The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) recorded 17,736 violations of urban space regulations, which include offenses such as littering and spitting on the ground in 2024.

While this figure aligns with the past two years, it marks a 23% decrease from a decade ago, highlighting a decline in such violations over the past 10 years.

According to data published on IAM’s website, between 2014 and 2019, violations ranged from 23,000 to 28,000 annually, with the highest number recorded in 2018 at 28,362.

However, the number of offenses began to drop significantly starting in 2020, when the pandemic triggered border and social restrictions.

In 2020 and 2021, the violations fell to just over 19,000. By 2022, the number decreased further to 16,564, and the trend continued into 2023 and 2024, with 17,046 and 17,736 violations, respectively.

The most common offenses over the years have been related to littering and spitting, which remained the top violations last year.

Specifically, there were 8,211 cases of waste abandonment, 2,408 cases of improperly placing or abandoning objects, and 2,700 instances of spitting or throwing nasal mucus in public spaces. Additionally, 539 offenses involved water dripping from air conditioners, while 81 cases were related to animal waste.

These violations are governed by urban space regulations that outline the responsibilities of individuals in public areas.

The rules aim to maintain cleanliness, public health, and safety, prohibiting behaviors that could harm public hygiene, obstruct pedestrian or vehicle traffic, or damage the environment. The IAM also emphasizes the importance of protecting various habitats and preventing unauthorized activities in restricted areas. Staff Reporter