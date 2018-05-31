US questions China’s ‘two systems’ commitment

In its latest policy report, the US State Department has questioned Beijing’s commitment to China’s “One Country, Two Systems” policy, referring to the recent incursions into Hong Kong’s local autonomy.

According to RTHK, the report noted that although Beijing maintains its public support for the principle, it has flouted its obligations on several occasions. It said that the actions of the People’s Republic of China were “inconsistent” with its rhetoric.

Specifically, the US State Department raised the issues of a recent law to criminalize the improper use of the national anthem or flag and the plan to deploy mainland security agents at the West Kowloon terminus of the express rail link.

In spite of these violations, the State Department admitted that Hong Kong still enjoyed a high degree of autonomy in most areas, for example in its economic and social policies, and its immigration and police force.

Naturally, the local government of the Hong Kong SAR rejected the State Department’s comments, as it usually does with such foreign evaluations of what it terms the “internal affairs” of China.

In statement issued on Tuesday night, the Hong Kong government wrote that the city had exercised a high degree of autonomy since the handover and that local people were administering the SAR “in strict accordance with the basic law.”

“This demonstrates the full and successful implementation of the ‘one country, two systems’ principle, which has been widely recognized by the international community,” it said, adding that, “foreign governments should not interfere in any form in the internal affairs of the HKSAR.”

China expressed strong dissatisfaction and resolute opposition to the report. “Hong Kong is China’s special administrative region. Hong Kong affairs are China’s internal affairs and no other country should interfere,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said yesterday, adding that China was strongly dissatisfied and resolutely opposed to the report, urging the United States to be cautious on issues related to Hong Kong and stop the wrong practice.

Religious freedoms well respected in Macau

IN ITS International Religious Freedom Report for 2017, the US State Department has found that religious rights are well respected in Macau. The report noted that residents enjoy the freedom to preach publicly, engage in religious activities, pursue religious education and develop and maintain relationships with religious groups abroad. Furthermore, the law sates that the “government does not recognize a state religion and stipulates all religious denominations are equal before the law.” As for the religious demographic make-up of Macau, some 80 percent of the population are thought to be Buddhist. Meanwhile, there are approximately 30,000 Roman Catholics, 8,000 Protestants, 12,000 Muslims, 2,000 Bahais and an estimated 50 followers of Falun Gong.

Share this: Tweet





