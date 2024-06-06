UTM considers new facility Henqin

The president of Macau Tourism University (UTM), Fanny Vong, announced yesterday that the university is contemplating the construction of a new educational facility in Hengqin. Vong, as cited in TDM, expressed the university’s intention to utilize the available resources in Hengqin to enhance tourism education and training on both sides of the border. Commenting on the city’s recent accolade of being named a Culture City of East Asia 2025, she said this recognition acknowledges the significant contributions made by the tourism industry. It also further motivates workforce training in Macau.

