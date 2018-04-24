Vendors criticize IACM’s proposal for rest days

A new regime for Macau’s street markets has drawn criticism from local vendors who describe it as unfair.

The Civic and Municipal Affairs Bureau (IACM) has proposed a rule banning street market stalls from closing for more than three consecutive days, or for more than a total of 30 days in a year.

One stall operator, surnamed Chan, declared that the implementation of said regulation “is impossible” and that no one would support it.

“It is not in accordance with the labor law. […] Even civil servants are allowed to take two days off every week,” said Chan.

He said that there are a handful of stalls that operate for a few days in a single year, and suggested that IACM target that minority instead of all stalls.

Chan went on to describe IACM’s mentality as “unbelievable” and said it would accelerate the downfall of street markets.

“[IACM] handed out a book [on vendor operation instructions] for us to read. Only it [IACM] understands the articles it is talking about. It is not OK [if vendors] take a rest; it is also not OK [when we] write a poor […] proposal. [Vendors and stalls] will be eliminated sooner or later,” stated Chan.

The 68-year-old local resident added that Macau government officials were more humane under Portuguese rule. JZ

Share this: Tweet





