Vienna’s Janoska Ensemble Bringing Their Unique Improvisation to The Parisian Theatre This Month

Austria’s lively Janoska Ensemble is performing at The Parisian Theatre Aug. 19 as part of the Sands Performing Arts Program.

The string and piano quartet are bringing their signature ‘Janoska Style,’ where their unique interpretation of classical pieces combines the highest level of technical perfection with the art of improvisation – creating an eclectic mix of classical, jazz, pop and world music.

Their upcoming performance at The Parisian Macao is part of the Sands Performing Arts Program. The program makes use of Sands China’s world-class venues to stage nationally and internationally acclaimed shows and develop a diverse platform for performing arts projects in Macao. It fully utilises Macao’s role as a platform of international exchange, in alignment with the Macao SAR government’s vision for the integrated tourism and leisure industry.

The program recently hosted the Macao debut of Floral Princess 65th Anniversary, an innovative hi-tech remake of the classic Cantonese opera ‘Floral Princess’ that fuses tradition and technology. Later this year, the program will present the mesmerising dance drama, Poetic Dance: The Journey of a Legendary Landscape Painting.

A family of virtuoso musicians from Vienna, the Janoska Ensemble features violin, piano and double bass, with their shows bringing a modern interpretation to classical music, including their own compositions. Their performance at The Parisian Theatre will focus on the great ‘B’ composers, including Bach, Brahms, Beethoven and even The Beatles – all known for a certain level of improvisation.

The group said: “Thanks to the invitation from Sands China, we are thrilled to perform in Macao for the first time as part of The Big B’s World Tour! We have carefully selected pieces from our latest album, The Big B’s, for Macao audiences. There are some real-world sensations and some symphonic works that we play in our unique Janoska Style. We are confident that we can offer a new classical music experience and we have also arranged a special song just for Macao, so stay tuned.”

For tickets or to get more information, please visit the Cotai Ticketing website at https://www.cotaiticketing.com/shows/janoska2023.