Vietnam urges Macau gov’t to relax visa policies for visitors

Pham Binh Dam, the Vietnamese Consul General in Hong Kong and Macau, has proposed that the SAR take steps to restart and expand two-way tourism, including by relaxing visa policies for Vietnamese visitors.

During a visit to Chief Executive Ho lat Seng of Macau earlier this week, the diplomat expressed gratitude for the attention and support provided to Vietnamese people working and living in Macau. Moreover, Dam urged Macau to increase the reception of Vietnamese laborers, enhance cooperation in addressing labor issues, and eliminate visa restrictions for Vietnamese workers and tourists.

During the meeting, Dam highlighted the significant progress in cooperative ties between Vietnam and Macau, which have developed alongside fruitful Vietnam-China relations. He expressed confidence that with determination and readiness from both sides, the cooperative relationship between Vietnam and Macau will continue to advance in the future.

Ho appreciated the efforts of the Vietnamese diplomat in promoting Vietnam-Macau relations across different areas and expressed hope that Dam would continue to strengthen these relations in his new position.

The Chief Executive expressed support for Dam’s proposals, and assured that visa procedures would be simplified, including by way of implementing online visa applications and visa-on-arrivals for Vietnamese citizens as soon as possible.

During his visit, the Vietnamese consul general also made a courtesy visit to Commissioner Liu Xianfa of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China in Macau, met with the Executive Board of the Vietnamese Association in Macau, and held a working session with representatives from the University of Macau. Staff Reporter