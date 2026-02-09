Vietnamese workforce nears 10,000

About 9,600 Vietnamese currently work in Macau, with roughly 85% employed as domestic helpers and the remainder in various industries, the Macau Overseas Vietnamese Association said. According to the association, the number is expected to exceed 10,000 in 2026 as demand for elder care rises. The group noted that processing times for Vietnamese citizens applying to work in Macau have been shortened, from several months to as little as one month, and hopes the process will continue to be simplified.

Like this: Like Loading...