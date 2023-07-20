Visitor arrivals steady at 2.2 million in June

Visitor arrivals totaled 2.2 million in June, recording a slight drop of 0.2% when compared to the month prior.

Macau has recorded the arrival of almost 12 million visitors during the first half of this year.

According to government records, some 11.65 million have entered Macau between January and June, a number that represents a daily average of over 64,000 visitors, according to provisional data from the tourism bureau.

Data from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) shows that the June figure represents an upsurge of 480.5% year-on-year, albeit from a low base as another wave of Covid-19 outbreak occurred last year in June.

As regards the source of visitors, the number of visitors from mainland China jumped by 329.4% year-on-year to 1.44 million, with those travelling under the Individual Visit Scheme (793,614) surging by 487.9%.

The tourism bureau has attributed the good results to their “dedicated unreserved efforts in destination marketing” with a reliance on both online and offline promotional measures that have been rolled out since borders reopened.

For the upcoming months, the Macao Government Tourism Office says it will continue its efforts on increasing international visitation after the promotions held in Lisbon, Portugal and Bangkok, Thailand, in April and June and most recently in Seoul, Korea.

In the first half of 2023, the number of visitor arrivals expanded by 236.1% year-on-year to 11,645,877; overnight visitors (6,067,823) and same-day visitors (5,578,054) jumped by 372.5% and 155.8% respectively.

Staff Reporter