Visitor expenditures surpass 2019 levels

Total visitor spending, excluding gaming expenses, surged to MOP71.25 billion in 2023, surpassing pre-pandemic levels by 11.2%.

Data from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) shows the record-breaking figure also represents an increase of 292.2% year-on-year, attributable to a substantial 394.9% rise in the number of visitor arrivals, albeit from a low base as borders only reopened in January 2023.

Total spending of overnight visitors (MOP60.18 billion) and same-day visitors (MOP11.07 billion) soared by 303.5% and 240.6% year-on-year, respectively.

Per-capita visitor spending was MOP2,525 in 2023, up 55.3% compared to 2019.

Yet, the figure showed a year-on-year decrease of 20.8%, which was due to a relatively high base of comparison in 2022 that resulted from mainland visitors shopping in Macau during the quarantine-free travel arrangements between Macau and mainland China, as well as their demand for mid-to-high-end consumer products.

Meanwhile, the per-capita spending of overnight visitors (MOP4,230) and same-day visitors (MOP791) fell by 29.6% and 21.7% year-on-year, respectively, in 2023.

Per-capita visitor spending on shopping (MOP1,219) and food & beverages (MOP478) dropped 42.3% and 2.1% year-on-year, respectively, whereas spending on accommodation (MOP647) and transport (MOP101) grew 50.9% and 36.6%, respectively.

Per-capita spending of visitors from mainland China (MOP3,055), Hong Kong (MOP1,160) and Taiwan (MOP2,141) showed growth of 66.6%, 21.6% and 55.5%, respectively, as against 2019.

In addition, per-capita spending of visitors from the Republic of Korea (MOP3,634), Thailand (MOP3,363), Singapore (MOP2,658), Malaysia (MOP2,343) and Japan (MOP2,123) recorded varying increases compared to 2019.

The 2023 year closed with a new record for single-day visitor numbers, with 175,030 visitors entering Macau on Dec. 31.

The is the highest number of entries in a day since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Contributing to the year-end total, this figure resulted in the 2023 year closing with a provisional total of 28.23 million visitors, signifying a 71.6% recovery when compared to the 2019 year-end tally of 39.41 million visitors.

The 2023 overall count averages around 77,000 visits per day, setting a new reference baseline for local tourism operators and policymakers for the current year.

The tourism industry showed good recovery and growth prospects, proving the Macau’s attractiveness as a global tourism and leisure center while showcasing visitors’ confidence in the region.

Just recently, Alipay operator Ant Group said in a statement that transactions of overseas Chinese tourists from Feb. 9 to Feb 12 were 7% higher than for the same holiday period in 2019.

Data from the group shows the number of outbound spending transactions by Alipay users during the 2024 Spring Festival was already 107% of the level in the same period in 2019.