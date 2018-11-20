Visitor spending rises 15 percent

Visitor spending in the third quarter of 2018 amounted to MOP18.35 billion, according to the latest data from the Statistics and Census Service, up by 15.2 percent year-on- year and 11.2 percent quarter-to-quarter.

Total spending of overnight visitors reached MOP15.24 billion and that of same-day visitors amounted to MOP3.11 billion, up by 17.3 percent and 5.9 percent respectively year-on-year.

During the third quarter, per capita spending of visitors was MOP2,039, representing growth of 5.9 percent year-on-year. Per capita spending of visitors from mainland China rose by 5 percent to MOP2,306, with that of visitors from Fujian Province (MOP1,668) increasing 1.3 percent while the per capita spending of Guangdong Province (MOP1,753) dropped 6.6 percent.

Meanwhile, per capita spending of visitors from Singapore (MOP2,230) and Taiwan (MOP1,709) grew 6 percent and 2.2 percent respectively, whereas spending of visitors from Malaysia (MOP1,665) dropped 8.4 percent. Per capita spending of visitors from Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States amounted to MOP1,750, MOP1,304 and MOP1,248 respectively.

Analyzed by type of spending, visitors were primarily interested in shopping (50.3 percent of the total), accommodation (24.2 percent) and food and beverage (18.2 percent) in the third quarter.

Regarding visitors’ comments during the third quarter, the proportion of visitors who were satisfied with the services of public transport (71.3 percent) edged down by 0.3 percentage points quarter-to-quarter.

The proportions of visitors who were satisfied with the services of hotels (89.7 percent), environmental hygiene (84.9 percent), services of retail shops (82.2 percent) and public facilities (81.1 percent) went up by 1.9 percentage points, 0.2 percentage points, 2.2 percentage points and 0.6 percentage points respectively quarter-to-quarter.

