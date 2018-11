• Hitler went in wartime for revenge. Merkel plans a pilgrimage in the name of peace. Two German chancellors, with opposite aims and the same destination: a train car in a French forest * Movies: Boy Erased

* Books: I’ll Be There For You: The One About ‘Friends’ by Kelsey Miller

* Music: Negative Capability by Marianne Faithfull

* Wine: The Thorny Issue

* Food: Grape and cranberry crisp

Extra 3167 – War & Peace

