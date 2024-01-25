‘We Are Not Food’ by Justin Chiang continues on the path of preservation, over-consumption

Running until Saturday (Jan. 27), the solo exhibition “We Are Not Food” by Justin Chiang aims to raise continued awareness on nature preservation, over-consumption, and respect for animal rights.

Commencing a decade ago through the artist’s initial exhibit “I’m Not Food,” the journey is part of the artist’s commitment to provide sustained messaging on such topics through art.

Presented at the Rui Cunha Foundation (FRC), the exhibition features a series of 18 acrylic paintings in the artist’s latest exhibition, which represents an evolution in Chiang’s work and artistry.

The showcased artwork portrays a diverse array of fauna including cows, pigs, fish, bees, butterflies, sharks, jellyfish, tigers, and elephants.

According to Chiang, this exhibition is deeply personal. He hopes to elicit empathy for animals and inspire viewers to adopt more compassionate and sustainable ways of coexisting with them.

In comparison to his first exhibition, Chiang notes that the message of the acrylic paintings in “We Are Not Food” is more direct and impactful.

An example of this approach is seen in the piece titled “Specimens,” which challenges the wastefulness of taxidermy.

Through his art, Chiang aims to motivate viewers to collectively strive to minimize harm to animals and reconsider their treatment as mere commodities. He hopes that this exhibition will catalyze change, forging a more harmonious future in our coexistence with the planet’s diverse animal life.

“We Are Not Food” is Chiang’s ninth solo presentation and includes several works exhibited both locally and internationally, in locations such as Taiwan, Portugal, France, and various other destinations.

The exhibition is on display at the FRC Gallery and offers free admission. Staff Reporter