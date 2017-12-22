Weather bureau forecasts warmer holiday season

The temperatures are likely to gradually increase in the coming days.

At least that is what the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (SMG) is forecasting for the near-term, including today’s “Winter Solstice” as well as the Christmas period.

According to the information provided by the bureau, the winter monsoon that is currently affecting the region is weakening. The SMG expects that by today the sky will present itself clear and sunny with the air temperature in between 14 and 20 degrees Celsius.

It is also forecast that in the two days to follow (December 23 and 24), that temperatures will gradually increase. However, it is expected that on December 25, another winter monsoon will start to exercise influence over the southern coastal areas of China bringing the cold and dry weather once more.

The minimum air temperature will drop to about 13 degrees Celsius and the sky will be mostly cloudy.

The SMG advises the population to pay attention to weather changes and keep warm.

According to information from the Health Bureau (SSM), from Wednesday 4 p.m. to Thursday 4 p.m. this week, there were two reported cases of citizens affected by light hypothermia.

An elderly man and a woman, aged 69 to 75, were assisted at the public hospital and later sent home, as their cases did not qualify as a serious condition.

The SSM advises families and institutions that care for elderly people to take extra precautions in the current weather conditions, ensuring that they have adequate clothing and that there is adequate ventilation and a suitable temperature in living areas. RM

Share this: Tweet





