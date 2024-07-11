Websites of Office of the Secretary for Security targeted in a cyber attack

The Office of the Secretary for Security’s websites were the target of a cyber attack yesterday, as confirmed by a statement released by Wong Sio Chak’s office last night.

The attack, which started at 8 p.m. last night, resulted in the inactivity of several websites, including those of the Office of the Secretary for Security, Public Security Police Force, the Fire Services Bureau, the Public Security Forces Affairs Bureau of Macau and the Academy of Public Security Forces “due to a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack from overseas.”

“Emergency management efforts are being undertaken by the authorities in collaboration with telecommunication operators to restore regular services promptly,” Wong’s office said.

The Judiciary Police have already begun investigations into the incident.

The cyber attack followed a surge in fraudulent activities and other related crimes in the city.

The SAR has seen a recent uptick in identity theft and cybercrime, with an influx of sponsored ads popping up on social media platforms.

The Times has noticed a rise in paid content on Facebook and Instagram leading users to questionable websites in the past several days.