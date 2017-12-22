What’s on this Christmas?

The festive season has arrived and not only are the city’s several integrated resorts and food and beverage outlets presenting an array of Christmas and New Year’s Eve offerings and entertainment for their guests, there is also an upcoming tournament for mahjong enthusiasts.

The first international Mahjong Open will kick off after Christmas Day.

The Smzy Cup International Mahjong Open: The Macau Selection Trial of ZND World Mahjong Sports Games will be held at The Venetian Macao from December 26 to December 28 with up to 200 participants competing each day.

Galaxy Macau invites shoppers to participate in its most festive shopping season of the year with the Prada Station; the Pop-up shop has launched at The Promenade Shops and will run until January 14.

Just in time for the Christmas holidays, the Prada Station Pop-up hosts a selection of luxury bags and accessories.

This project – here for the first time – offers customers the chance to acquire exclusive products, which are chosen for each leg of the journey and presented inside this original installation.

GEG properties are studded with sparkling decorations and activities to usher in Christmas and hail a lucky New Year to come. Santa Ron is again returning to Galaxy Macau to celebrate Christmas with guests at East Square.

The Christmas Grand Parade will feature Christmas Characters touring around Galaxy Macau and Broadway Macau.

Meanwhile, The Venetian Macao has brought highly-acclaimed production The Sound of Music, which comes from the famous London Palladium. It will show until January 7, 2018.

As food plays a vital role in celebrating the yuletide season, food and beverage outlets of integrated resorts are presenting their Christmas menus.

Sands Resorts Macao and Sands Macao have launched warming winter menus at eight Chinese restaurants across The Venetian Macao, The Parisian Macao, Sands Cotai Central and Sands Macao until February 11, 2018.

In the hands of talented chefs, the resorts will bring the finest Chinese cuisine to guests, along with dishes to bring health, heat and vitality in the cooler winter weather.

As being a gracious host can be very time-consuming, Conrad Macao chefs are offering a helping hand by presenting turkey and succulent roast feasts with all the trimmings to take away for your Christmas celebrations.

Until January 2, 2018, various takeaway packages are available at Grand Orbit. These include roasted turkey, whole chicken, pineapple and honey-glazed ham, leg of lamb on the bone and Australian beef striploin, in addition to potatoes, honey roasted pumpkin, sautéed green beans with pancetta.

At MGM Macau, Rossio is offering festive brunch, lunch and dinner buffets that feature traditional items, while during both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, Aux Beaux Arts serves the French cuisines under the cozy atmosphere to warm up the festive season for guests.

Pastry Bar has also launched a range of festive confectioneries, from traditional cookies to festive cake in Christmas Tree, Christmas Ball, as well as in Tree log styling.

The Learn & Play! teamLab Future Park at MGM MACAU features festive-themed “Sketch Christmas,” which is a first in the Greater China region. A digital Christmas world that is born from children’s pictures brings Santa Claus to life.

The Macao Government Tourism Office has also been hosting the Macao Light Festival 2017 with the theme “Amor Macau,” which travels around eight attractions of the city, including Camões Garden, St. Anthony’s Church and Taipa Houses, amongst others.

“Playground of Lights” at Anim’Arte Nam Van and “The Maze of Flowers” at Nam Van Lake Nautical Centre will be open until December 31.

Share this: Tweet





