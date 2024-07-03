Woman abandons newborn baby at apartment door

A non-resident worker was arrested for allegedly abandoning her newborn baby girl at an apartment in Patane. The Judiciary Police said the baby was wrapped in a cloth and placed in a plastic bag that was hung on the apartment’s door. After the suspect was found, she underwent a medical consultation, where it was confirmed that she had recently given birth. Doctors have also confirmed that baby was born just a day ago. The 36-year-old claimed she started working in Macau in August last year.

