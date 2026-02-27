Woman loses MOP1.3 million in suspected crypto scam

A local middle-aged woman lost MOP1.31 million after falling victim to a suspected online cryptocurrency investment scam, police said. The victim met a man claiming to be an investment expert through a social media app on November 23 last year. She was later instructed to deposit funds into a fake investment platform. After transferring money six times, she was unable to withdraw her funds and was asked to pay additional “taxes” before realizing she had been deceived. Police are investigating.

Like this: Like Loading...