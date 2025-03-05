Woman suspected of making false rape accusations

A 25-year-old woman from the mainland has been sent to the Public Prosecutions Office for investigation after being suspected of making false rape accusations. The woman had reported to police on Saturday that she was repeatedly raped by an elderly man in a hotel room in the peninsula. However, police investigations revealed that the two had met over a month ago via messaging app and had consensual interactions during their meeting in late February. The woman showed no signs of resistance, and the case is believed to involve a money dispute.

Related