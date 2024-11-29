Wong Sio Chak waiting for official confirmation

The Secretary for Security, Wong Sio Chak, declined to reveal whether he would be part of the upcoming government under the sixth-term Chief Executive (CE), Sam Hou Fai.

When questioned by the media after the press conference on criminal activity in Macau during the first nine months of this year, Wong said the decision does not lie with him but with the CE and the Central government authorities, who must approve the CE’s proposal.

“We are all waiting for the time being. Let’s wait for the publication [of the new government composition],” Wong said, avoiding speculation on whether he would continue heading the Security Secretariat or be offered a different role in the new government.

“This all depends on the Chief Executive first, and then on the Central government, so it’s best we just wait.”

When asked about his own evaluation of his performance as head of the Security Secretariat, especially considering several disciplinary procedures involving members of the Security Forces, Wong responded by emphasizing that the Secretariat has operated not only within the law but with greater transparency than required.

“You know, and society knows, about these disciplinary cases because we decided to publish them and make them public. The law does not require this. We do it in the name of transparency, to avoid confusion and misinterpretations,” he said, expressing confidence that the work of those under his leadership has been exemplary.

Wong has been mentioned as a potential candidate to transition from the current government of Ho Iat Seng to the upcoming administration under Sam, who will take office Dec. 20. According to legal procedures, only after Sam officially takes office as CE can he propose the list of secretaries for the new government to Beijing authorities, who must ratify the names before the new government can be presented.

On November 1, the Macau Daily Times reported, citing sources familiar with the matter, that Wong would continue in government as one of the key secretaries in the new administration.