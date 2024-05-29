World Poker Tour cancels WPT Macau event

The long-awaited return of international poker to Macau has been delayed once again as the World Poker Tour (WPT) announced the cancellation of the WPT Macau event previously scheduled to take place at Wynn Palace from June 18 to 24. In a statement, the WPT said that they, along with its partners Wynn Macau Ltd and Allied Gaming and Entertainment, “regret any inconvenience or disappointment for players from around the world who were planning to travel to Macau and play in the event.” The organization added, “WPT remains committed to working with Wynn Macau and AGAE in the future to bring world-class poker tournaments back to the region.”

