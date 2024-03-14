World Poker Tour headed to Macau for first time ever

The World Poker Tour (WPT) is expanding its reach globally with an upcoming event in Macau. This marks a significant milestone in the WPT’s 22-year history, as it will be the first time this tournament takes place in Macau.

Macau has long been a hub for gambling and poker, attracting renowned players like Phil Ivey, who has called it home. WPT chief executive Adam Pliska expressed excitement about bringing the WPT experience to the region and thanked Allied Gaming & Entertainment (AGAE) and Wynn Macau for their support in expanding the tour’s global footprint.

The WPT Macau festival is scheduled to run from June 18 to 24, featuring the Main Tour championship event, with a HKD40,000 buy-in, from June 20 to 24. All the action will take place at Wynn Macau casino.

“We are thrilled to be joining forces with two esteemed global partners, bringing the WPT to Macau. With a shared commitment to enhancing offerings in this burgeoning entertainment market, we are poised to make a significant impact,” said Yinghua Chen, Chief Executive Officer of AGAE.

Before the Macau event, the WPT will hold the WPT Rolling Thunder Championship at Thunder Valley Casino Resort in Northern California on March 23, followed by the WPT Voyage, a poker cruise to the Bahamas from March 31 to April 6. Staff Reporter