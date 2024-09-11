WTT Champions Macau 2024 kicks off with exciting matches

The WTT Champions Macau 2024, presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group began Monday at the Macau East Asian Games Dome.

On Day One, defending Women’s Singles champion Wang Manyu of China, currently ranked No. 3 played Monday afternoon.

Wang, 25, began her title defense with a solid 3-1 victory over Romania’s Bernadette Szocs.

Meanwhile, Macau’s Zhu Yuling, returning to international competition after a four-year break, showcased her skills with a convincing 3-0 win against Poland’s Natalia Bajor.

As the tournament progressed into its second day, the competition intensified.

Notable matches included Denmark’s Jonathan Groth facing Taiwan’s Lin Yun-Ju, who has had a strong season, winning the WTT Champions Frankfurt 2023.

Groth, yet to secure a victory this year, will be looking to turn his luck around against the formidable Lin, currently ranked No. 13 in the Race to WTT Finals standings.

Lin Yun-Ju secured a 3-0 victory over the Dane.

In the Women’s Singles, yesterday, Puerto Rico’s Adriana Diaz, ranked No. 11 globally, competed against Egypt’s Hana Goda.

Diaz, who has a strong track record against younger players, aimed to maintain her dominance as she seeks to advance further in the tournament.

Diaz advanced with her 3-2 victory against Goda to round of 16. NS