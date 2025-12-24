Wynn advances talent development through ongoing training program

Wynn has continued to expand its local workforce development initiatives through its ongoing “Wynn Local Development Program,” implemented in collaboration with the Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL) since 2023.

The program aims to provide structured training and career pathways for local residents and fresh graduates, with 67 trainees recruited in its latest intake throughout the year of 2025.

The newest cohort was officially welcomed during the “Wynn New Talent GO! 2025” event held earlier this month at the Grand Theater of Wynn Palace.

The ceremony marked a new stage in the participants’ professional development and also recognized graduates from the previous year’s intake.

Under a “hire and train” model, the “Wynn Local Development Program 2025” offers between 12 and 36 months of specialized, on-the-job training across a range of operational departments.

These include stewarding, food and beverage services, culinary operations, facilities management, and front office services. Wynn said the program is designed to equip participants with practical skills while providing exposure to long-term career opportunities within the hospitality sector.

This year’s program saw an expansion in scale, with 67 trainees enrolled.

The event also included a graduation ceremony for the “Wynn Local Development Program 2024.” Certificates and commemorative gifts were presented to 28 graduates from the previous cohort.

According to Wynn, all graduates have since been promoted within the company, with some advancing to supervisory-level or similar positions, echoing what the company described as upward mobility opportunities for local talent.

Stephanie So, senior vice president of human resources of Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace, said: “The Wynn Local Development Program sees a surge in the number of interested participants this year compared to last year, which reflects local talent’s enthusiasm and aspiration for hospitality and service industries.”

“We will continue to work closely with DSAL and invest more training resources to further enhance our talent development system, thus creating long-term career development opportunities for local talent and supporting the sustainable growth of tourism in Macau,” she added.

Representatives from the DSAL and Wynn management jointly officiated at the commencement ceremony, where commemorative gifts were presented to the new participants to mark the start of their careers.

Attendees from DSAL included director Chan Un Tong, deputy director Chan Tze Wai, and Cheung Wai, head of the Vocational Training Department, while senior executives from Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace representing human resources, food and beverage, facilities, and hotel operations were also present.

Wynn said the local development program forms part of its broader approach to workforce training and vocational education. In addition to the program, the company has launched other employment and training initiatives, such as culinary courses conducted in partnership with vocational and technical schools, as well as internship programs offered in collaboration with tertiary institutions.

According to the company, these initiatives align with government policies promoting adequate economic diversification and vocational talent cultivation.

“Upholding a ‘people-centered’ philosophy, Wynn has always actively supported the Macao SAR Government’s policies on promoting adequate economic diversification and vocational talent cultivation,” the integrated resort said. MDT Review

Like this: Like Loading...