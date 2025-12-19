Celebrate with Wonder at St. Regis 

The St. Regis Macao is unveiling its enchanting programme of festive endeavours end of the year, transforming the hotel into the definitive House of Celebration. One can discover the magic of the season through a curated selection of refined holiday experiences, each designed to reflect a passion for elegance, storytelling, and timeless celebration. From signature afternoon teas to festive rituals and seasonal indulgences, every moment is crafted to inspire warmth, sophistication, and a profound sense of wonder.

A stage for life’s most cherished gatherings, begin the celebrations with the Season’s Splendor Luncheon from December 20 to 26. The journey continues from December 19 to 26 featuring a Festive Culinary Journey with an inspiring five-course dinner, meticulously crafted by Executive Sous Chef, Michele Dell’Aquila. The menu features exquisite dishes such as the Hokkaido Scallop adorned with Calvisius Royal caviar, Wagyu Beef Agnolotti with black truffle, Dover Sole Grenobloise, and culminating in the classic Chestnut Mont Blanc.

For those treasured moments at home, facilitate your festive gatherings with bespoke takeaway offerings. 6kg Traditional Roast Stuffed Turkey with all the traditional trimmings, or 5kg Honey Mustard Baked Gammon Ham with braised red cabbage ensure a seamless and sublime celebration in the comfort of your own abode.

The year culminates in a splendid New Year’s Eve dinner — a five-course symphony of flavors designed to enchant the palate. The culinary journey begins with the exquisite Sicilian Langoustine crowned with Aristocrat caviar and unfolds through rich offerings such as Spanish Carabineros Red Prawn risotto and a choice of Turbot Filet with morels or Australian Wagyu Striploin. The evening concludes on the sweetest note with the White Chocolate Mousse, allowing guests to ring in 2026 surrounded by the timeless elegance of The House of Astor.

