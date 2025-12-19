Casino win rates drop, daily gaming revenue declines

Macau’s average daily gaming revenue fell to MOP650 million last week, driven by lower VIP room win rates, signaling a slight slowdown in the city’s casino sector despite strong year-on-year growth.

A UBS research report noted that channel data indicate the city’s daily gaming revenue dropped from MOP743 million in the previous week.

The decrease was largely attributed to lower VIP win rates. As a result, the average daily gross gaming revenue for the month so far remains at approximately MOP696 million, representing a year-on-year increase of around 19%, but a slight month-on-month decline of roughly 1%.

In comparison, the same period from 2015 to 2019 usually recorded monthly growth of about 1%.

Breaking down the numbers, mass market tables recorded a monthly increase of approximately 3-5% in daily revenue, while VIP rolling turnover rose by around 4–6%. However, VIP win rates stayed low at 2.3-2.7%, down from 2.9-3.3% in the previous week.

Market expectations for December estimate daily gross gaming revenue at about MOP675 million.

To meet this forecast, the remaining 17 days of the month would need to average roughly MOP657 million per day. Analysts noted that fluctuations in VIP win rates continue to have a significant impact on overall casino performance, while mass market growth remains more stable.

