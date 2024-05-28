Wynn Macau to host snooker exhibition match

Wynn Macau Ltd has announced an upcoming “Snooker Legend and Rising Star Exhibition Game,” set to take place at Wynn Macau on May 31. The event will pit seven-time World Snooker Champion Ronnie O’Sullivan against up-and-coming Chinese star Si Jiahui in a one-night-only match. By hosting cross-industry activities, the company said it aims to boost the city’s “Tourism+” initiatives, building on the success of last year’s “Wynn Presents – 2023 Macau Snooker Masters” series held at Wynn Palace in December.

