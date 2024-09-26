Wynn to host local SME procurement meeting at MIF

Wynn Resorts announced this week it will host the “2024 Wynn Local SME Procurement Partnership Meeting” at its exhibition booth O37 during the 29th Macao International Trade & Investment Fair from Oct. 16 to 19. This event aims to strengthen ties with local small and medium enterprises (SMEs) through collaboration and shared business opportunities. “Wynn hopes to expand collaborations with both new and existing local suppliers, helping them thrive while creating more business opportunities,” the press release said.

